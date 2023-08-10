Watch CBS News
Local News

Zespri kiwi recall: Fruits sold in PA may have listeria bacteria

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Kiwis sold in PA recalled for possible listeria contamination
Kiwis sold in PA recalled for possible listeria contamination 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brand of kiwi fruit is being recalled in 14 states, including Pennsylvania, due to the potential for listeria contamination.

The FDA announced the recall this week for one-pound packages of "Zespri" organic green kiwi fruit.

The kiwis were grown in New Zealand and shipped to the U.S. between June 14 and July 7. 

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.