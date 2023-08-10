Zespri kiwi recall: Fruits sold in PA may have listeria bacteria

Kiwis sold in PA recalled for possible listeria contamination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brand of kiwi fruit is being recalled in 14 states, including Pennsylvania, due to the potential for listeria contamination.

The FDA announced the recall this week for one-pound packages of "Zespri" organic green kiwi fruit.

The kiwis were grown in New Zealand and shipped to the U.S. between June 14 and July 7.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.