Zebra attacks owner at Ohio home before it's shot dead by sheriff's deputy

A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy's cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser's horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders.

After deputies administering a tourniquet and helping the victim get to an ambulance nearby, the zebra returned, CBS affiliate WBNS reports. Officers were advised by the family they could shoot the zebra if he came any closer, the station reported.

Bodycam footage released by the sheriff's office shows the zebra approaching deputies when one fires a shotgun, striking it in the head and killing it, WBNS reports.

It was not clear what caused the zebra's aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra's owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover. The incident report initially stated that the victim's arm was severed based on the 911 call but the sheriff later confirmed that the man's arm was not bitten off, WBNS reports.

No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

According to the San Diego Zoo, zebras can run as fast as 35 miles per hour and "have a powerful kick that can cause serious injury."

They are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.