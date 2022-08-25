Phillies place starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on 15-day injured list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Phillies are getting the 2021 National League MVP back Friday, last year's NL Cy Young runner-up is headed to the injured list. The Phillies on Thursday placed Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 22.

The Phillies have placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the 15-day IL (retro 8/22) with right forearm tendinitis. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 25, 2022

Wheeler is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 23 starts this season. His 4.2 bWAR and 3.6 fWAR ranks ninth among MLB pitchers, respectively.

The righty is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the New York Mets, allowing 10 runs in 11 1/3 innings -- both losses, although he did induce weak contact in both outings.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reports lefty Bailey Falter is expected to start Friday's series opener with the Pirates.

Falter is coming off a brilliant spot start last Saturday night in the Phillies' only win of a four-game series against the Mets. The lefty gave the Phils six innings of two-hit, one-run ball.

In 12 games and eight starts this season, Falter has a 4.40 ERA.

The Phillies also said Thursday that Bryce Harper will be activated from the 60-day injured list on Friday, while center fielder Brandon Marsh will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the hopes he can return to the lineup on Saturday.