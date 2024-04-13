Zach and Julie Ertz host House of Hope benefit concert in Philadelphia to help underserved families

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Zach Ertz and his wife Julie were back in town Friday night. The Ertz Family Foundation hosted a benefit concert headlined by Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy at Brooklyn Bowl.

The atmosphere was a festive one at Northern Liberties. Zach and Julie Ertz held a fundraiser/concert to celebrate the completion of their House of Hope.

"Tonight is a night to celebrate the official, having all aspects of the house available," said Zach Ertz.

The House of Hope is located in Hunting Park, where it serves underserved families.

Zach Ertz said he and Julie grew up playing sports after school. An option that's not available for many kids.

"We wanna give kids the opportunity to go somewhere after school where they feel welcomed, where they feel loved," Zach Ertz said.

While Friday's event is focused on the Ertz Family Foundation and all the wonderful work they do, the Ertz's time in Philly also came up. The city and its people are near and dear to their hearts.

"It's definitely a huge part of our lives, we still love it here," Zach Ertz said. "Obviously, we're always gonna love it here, it's a part of our hearts."

"Zach and I grew up here, we started his career here so early on, and the friendships that we made are lifelong here and the community as well," Julie Ertz said. "The fans have been so great."

Greg Wright of Mays Landing said he's a big fan of Zach Ertz and Quinn of Mt. Joy.

Meanwhile, for many in attendance, the benefit concert was a win-win.