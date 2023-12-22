Yuletide at Winterthur 2023 paying tribute to fashion designer Ann Lowe

WINTERTHUR, Del. (CBS) -- From the glitz to the glamour, no one celebrates Yuletide more elegantly than the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library.

"This used to be a home for three generations — to the DuPont family," Reggie Lynch, director of interpretation and engagement at the museum, said. "And we still really try to keep that sense of warmth and welcoming. I like to think the holidays are one of our best times for that because everything sort of glows."

This year, the estate features more than half a dozen sparkling Christmas trees, uniquely decked out in a tribute to fashion designer Ann Lowe.

"She designed Jackie Kennedy's wedding dress," Lynch said. "She designed for socialites and movie stars."

In a first-of-its-kind exhibit, many of Lowe's designs are on display in Winterthur's galleries. It's these gowns that serve as inspiration.

"We have trees designed by Winterthur staff that recreate some of those dresses as if they were trees," Lynch said. "They are spectacular."

Lowe's meticulously crafted fabric grapes are translated into bunches of grape-like ornaments, and these delicate ostrich feathers cascade off Lowe's dress and onto a tree.

"I'm just so lucky to work with a lot of really creative people to bring this show together," Lynch said.

People like Mack Truax. Truax designed three trees, including one that's a nod to Lowe's coral and silver tulle gown.

"Anyone who wore it into a party would just be a showstopper," Truax said. "So, I knew the tree had to have the same type of presence."

No Winterthur Yuletide would be complete without the towering dried flower tree, adorned with blooms collected from the estate throughout the year.

Finally, let your nose guide you to this year's gingerbread masterpiece, a recreation of Winterthur's enchanted woods. The children's garden, complete with fairy rings. The witch's house and a charming cottage.

"So far, we've only had one lick of the gingerbread house," Lynch said. "We've heard people walking on the tour saying, 'Oh, I could do that, I could do something like that in my house,' and that's amazing."