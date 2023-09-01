YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School welcomes students back to class

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School welcomes students and their families back to school Friday. The day will kick off with a parade, and this year, the charter school has a few new things to celebrate.

Students will not just head to class on the first day Friday, but they will march into the building with excitement.

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School takes over Broad Street every year, and this year is no different.

More than 275 students between the ages of 17 and 21 will begin marching on North Broad Street and end at the Marriott Downtown, where the class of 2024 acceptance ceremony will begin. This is also the final step in the YouthBuild application.

The charter school provides students with the resources to earn a high school diploma and trade certification.

"It's really important because it's really taking a moment to celebrate our students, to celebrate how far they've come," math teacher Christina Neilson said. "A lot of them were not successful where they were, and it's just giving them an opportunity for us not only to celebrate them but for them to celebrate themselves as they take this first step in reclaiming their education."

Neilson is also a college access teacher, which means she helps provide students with support and resources if they're interested in higher education.

Friday's march begins at 9:45 a.m.