Newly renovated park to replace "Your Move" public art installation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dilapidated Philadelphia public art display in Center City has been removed to make room for more green space downtown.

The city-owned public art installation, "Your Move," has been permanently removed from Thomas Paine Plaza and will be replaced with a newly renovated park, similar to Dilworth Plaza and LOVE Park, according to city officials.

The installation, featuring 45 oversized game pieces, was commissioned in 1996. However, after more than 25 years, the city said the materials used can no longer withstand the wear and tear of its high-traffic site. Exposure to rain and sunlight, graffiti, as well as skateboarders, has caused significant deterioration, which poses safety issues to those who interact with the art, city officials said.

The removal of "Your Move" began on May 26 and the plaza will undergo immediate repairs to its foundation before construction of the redesign can begin.

The city-funded park renovation will include green space and seating in an effort to make it more welcoming for public gatherings. The redesign will also include the commission of a new, durable public artwork that will be featured in the space.