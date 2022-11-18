Your Joy of Sharing toy donation could help this family

CBS3 Joy of Sharing donations benefit the Salvation Army, Mothers in Charge this holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 is officially kicking off our annual Joy of Sharing campaign and toy drive. This year we are excited to once again brighten the holiday season for families in our area.

Your toy donations will benefit both the Salvation Army and Mothers in Charge, a nonprofit which supports mothers who lost children to gun violence.

Cherisse Pearson is one of those mothers. She's heading into this holiday season without her 17-year-old son Trey.

"It's rough, it's really rough, it gets really emotional daily," Pearson said.

She's left with a gut-wrenching void after Trey was shot and killed in Philadelphia on April 16 of this year.

While justice remains elusive in this case, Cherisse courageously carries on for her 5-year-old twins Cali and CJ. Their bubbly personalities and infectious smiles permeate the room.

"If anybody has anything, I'm still just begging. I'm asking to please come forward. We're still trying to get justice for Trey."

Cherisse continues to try to create a sense of normalcy for her small children. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving and Christmas, the little ones already have lists for Santa.

CJ wanted "a big monster truck car and a Nintendo Switch."

Cali wanted a toy microphone for singing.

"To make sure Santa hears all the wishes, we definitely write letters a couple of nights before Christmas," Cherisse said.

"Every year, it's tradition, we watch Polar Express with our hot chocolate," she added. "We do our pajama pictures in front of our tree...We make our cookies and set out milk."

Trey's tragic loss looms heavily over the family, but they find hope and healing in each other as they try to keep the magic of the holidays alive.

"Being with family is just very very important," Cherisse said. "Not only myself but the twins need that as well. Especially dealing with the loss."

CBS Philadelphia's Joy of Sharing campaign will be brightening the holidays for families like Cherisse's. It's a tradition for our station to gather toys to spread the holiday spirit.

There are many ways to donate, including drop-off locations and an online registry. You can find more information on the campaign here.