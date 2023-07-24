Montco boy raises money for trip to his Ethiopian homeland

NORTH WALES, Pa., (CBS) -- A North Wales boy is raising money through his Italian soda stand to visit his homeland of Ethiopia in September.

"It's just so delicious. I don't know how else to describe it," said Josh Yoder of Hatfield.

"Super refreshing. Something different. It keeps people coming back," said his wife Megan as they both stood with a sweet cold treat in their hands on a hot day.

Their drinks were served up by 10-year-old Biruk Sawtelle at the Biruk's Italian Soda Stand. A simple recipe done right.

"Club soda, and then you put like three pumps of any flavor. And then sometimes if people want it, you can add cream and whipped cream," he said.

This young entrepreneur was adopted from Ethiopia by American parents who were determined he knows where he came from.

"Just to continue that identity he has with his home country," said his father Nathan Sawtelle, "With Ethiopia, and his orphanage, and the care that he received there."

Nathan said he used every opportunity to teach Biruk about his homeland.

"In fact, he just lost another tooth, and the tooth fairy always brings him a coin from Ethiopia," Nathan Sawtelle said.

After raising about $100 to visit Hershey Park this spring, Biruk's mother, Andrea, asked if he wanted to visit Ethiopia.

"I was like, 'Well, your plane ticket is going be like $1,200.' He was like, 'I made this much in one day. I think I can do that mom. I would like to go for that,'" his mother said.

At $2 a piece, friends and neighbors have purchased $300 in Italian sodas so far.

"I just think it is so cool that we are able to help out Biruk in more than just buying an Italian soda from him," Josh Yoder said. "And just using it on something that any other kid would use like a toy or something like that."

"So, the fact that he wants to do that on his own just is a testament to his heart, right? He has a heart of gold, so we love supporting that," Megan said.

The Sawtelles said they must let Biruk and his little sister from India know everything they can about their heritage.

"You have this identity of where you're from as part of the story," Nathan said. "That maybe you can tell your children one day or you can tell other people."

Biruk's Italian Soda will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 26 and Monday, July 31 and Wednesday August 2. Y

ou can find the stand at 301 S. 8th St., North Wales, PA, 19454. You can also find the schedule on Facebook