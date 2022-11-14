Young girl heading home after battling leukemia at Ronald McDonald House

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- On Thursday, we'll present our 13th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon. We call it "Give a little love," and we'll be raising money to help the four Ronald McDonald Houses in the Philly area.

Families come to Ronald McDonald houses when their children need medical care. And while that can be an extremely stressful time, many parents say they smile when they arrive.

It's a monumental day for Emma Pardees and her mom, Paola Garcia.

Emma is ringing the bell at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. When a child rings this bell, it's a reason to celebrate because they're going home.

And for Emma and her mom, it means they're returning home after spending one year and nine months in the house.

"When Emma was 3 years old she was diagnosed with leukemia, so she started the treatment in Ecuador," Garcia said. "We needed to find a more complex treatment and we found Nemours Hospital and it was a miracle for us and also we got the opportunity to stay at the Ronald McDonald House. It has been six years fighting against the illness but we are so happy right now that Emma got a bone marrow transplant 15 months ago and she's doing well."

Well enough to head home, but Paola says they will never forget their stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

"It's like a second home and when I see the house I smile, even though that I had difficult times," Paola said. "My experience here has been wonderful because of all the people who work here, all of the volunteers. When you have your kid under treatment, it's a bitter pill to swallow. You wish that the person who is fighting against the illness were you, not your child. When you have a place to stay and forget about other things and you can focus on the treatment instead of other things, it's a relief."

Emma and her mom spent their last day at the Ronald Mcdonald House enjoying all of the fun the house has to offer, including the playroom and playground. They played video games and even grabbed some popsicles from the kitchen.

"At this time we've learned that happiness is not a goal, it's an everyday decision and we try to smile every day, even though the different situations and it's what I admire from my daughter that she was smiling even when she was in pain."

Right now though, Emma is thriving and getting better each day.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling great," Emma said.

And she'll never forget the time she spent at the house that love built.

"It's a beautiful place, it's been so kind to us while we are staying here and we are so thankful with the house," Emma said.

"When I see this house, I smile because the happier memories are more than the sad memories that we had and for me this house it's in my heart," Paolo said.

The Ronald McDonald House is truly a home away from home for so many families. Please give a little love to children just like Emma.

Our telethon is this Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia.