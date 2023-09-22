Pennsylvania artist honors K9 Yoda who help capture Danelo Cavalcante with portrait

SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Eight days ago, Danelo Cavalcante was sent back to prison after a two-week manhunt involving hundreds of officers across Chester County. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog named Yoda played a big part in the capture.

On crisp September days like this, Loulou Clayton loves to sit outside and paint. Her specialty is beloved furry friends.

"It's nice, it's really wonderful," Clayton said.

The neighborhood bordering Longwood Gardens, where her studio sits, wasn't this quiet a few weeks ago. In fact, it was the epicenter of the search for convicted murderer Cavalcante.

"It's still all in my mind because I'm painting Yoda," she said.

Yoda is the dog on her easel.

CBS News Philadelphia

Clayton says it was only natural when she learned a dog played a pivotal role in ending the two-week nightmare that she was going to paint it.

Officials say as tactical units moved in, the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois bit Cavalcante and stopped him from escaping.

Clayton is making two of these portraits. For one, she plans to gift Yoda's U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Unit, and the other for the two children of Cavalcante's victim, Deborah Brandao.

"I think the portrait represents the hope that we can all figure stuff out when it gets pretty whacked out," she said.

For nearly a decade, Clayton's painted hundreds of pets but she says Yoda may just be the most important one she's put on canvas yet.