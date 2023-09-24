Residents forced to evacuate after gas leak and tree fall on power lines in Yeadon, Pa.

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) -- A gas leak and a tree falling on power lines forced an evacuation in Yeadon, Delaware County.

Authorities evacuated Grace Court Apartments and a nursing home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Displaced residents stayed at Evans Elementary School until they were able to return home. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania released a statement Saturday night in response to the gas leak:

"This afternoon, members of our American Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded to the gas leak situation that occurred in the area of West Providence Road in Yeadon, Delaware County. At the request of Delaware County OEM, the Red Cross helped staff a reception center for those who were temporarily displaced. With people permitted to go back into their homes and OEM closing the reception center, the Red Cross remains on standby to assist those who need it. Impacted residents who need help are encouraged to call 1-800-REDCROSS. All questions about the incident itself should be directed to Delaware County OEM."