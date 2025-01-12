Child dies after house fire in Kent County, Delaware, officials say

A child has died after a house fire in Kent County, Delaware, fire officials say.

The fire started just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the garage of a home on the 200 block of Wynsome Boulevard in Camden Wyoming, according to a statement from the Delaware state fire marshal's office. The child and an adult were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, and the child was later airlifted to Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington in critical condition, the statement says. That is where the child died on Saturday.

Two other children were able to escape the fire and a firefighter was treated for injuries at the scene, according to the statement. Working smoke detectors in the home alerted the people inside to the fire, officials said.

Deputy state fire marshals are investigating the fire.