Wrestlers mourn after Jay Briscoe's death in Delaware crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- A professional wrestler with Delaware ties known as Jay Briscoe has died at age 38.

The U.S. wrestling world is in shock following the announcement of the death of the Ring of Honor star, whose real name was Jamin Pugh.

Delaware State Police say Pugh was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when the driver of another Silverado crossed into oncoming traffic and struck him. The head-on crash occurred Tuesday night in Laurel, Sussex County.

Pugh's daughters were in the back seat of the truck during the crash, which happened just after 5 p.m. on Laurel Road near Goose Nest Road.

The girls, ages 12 and 9, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. They are in critical condition. They were wearing seatbelts, police say. Pugh and the other driver, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, Delaware, were not wearing seatbelts.

Both Pugh and the other driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

News of Pugh's death sparked tributes across the wrestling world.

Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling and owner of ROH, announced the news of Pugh's death on Twitter.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

He wrote: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan wrote.

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family," the statement continued. "Rest In Peace Jamin."

A statement on ROH's website said: "It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."

Laurel School District posted on Facebook on Tuesday that it would be closed on Wednesday following an incident. It said: "Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, The Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday January 18, 2023. Schools will reopen on Thursday. Please keep the Pugh family in your thoughts and prayers."

Reactions from the wrestling world

Pugh and his brother Mark, known as Dem Boys, were 12-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Wrestlers shared tributes to Pugh on social media.

He was "an incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe," Triple H said on Twitter.

Briscoe and his brother "left an indelible mark on tag team wrestling," wrestler Ettore Ewen, known as Big E, said on Twitter.

Sami Zayn said he "wouldn't be here without" Jay & Mark Briscoe.

Shawn Michaels expressed condolences to Pugh's family.

