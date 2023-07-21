Watch CBS News
WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia. Here's when tickets go on sale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia and soon, fans will be able to punch their ticket to WWE's biggest event of the year. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

WWE said pre-registration for WrestleMania 40 is now available.

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6-7, 2024.

