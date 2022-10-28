World Series brings back memories for ex-Phillies employee

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Phillies employee who made it to the 1993 World Series is going down memory lane. CBS3 met the Dunns at Chickie's and Pete's last week when the Phillies won the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

They say this World Series run gives them flashbacks to nearly 30 years ago.

It feels like you're walking back in time when you step inside the Dunn's decked-out Phillies basement in Delaware County.

Each memento was followed by a story from the 1993 World Series when the Phillies took on the Toronto Blue Jays.

"In '93 the players were all particular," Joe Dunn, a former Phillies assistant equipment manager, said. "They had their special hat; they didn't want to wear anything different. We had to get the hats monogrammed with the World Series logo."

For Dunn, every newspaper clipping and signed piece of memorabilia are memories.

"They all gelled and that's the big thing this season. They all gelled together at the right time," Dunn said.

From the celebratory champagne bottle used by players after their NLCS win against the Braves to first basemen John Kruk's iconic uniform.

"He always had blowouts and he loved his pants; he loved his equipment," Dunn said. "So, we'd repair them. had to learn how to sew that year."

CBS3 even got a look at some World Series tickets from 1993. Field box tickets were only $60, but right now tickets are ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

For Joe Dunn's wife, Chrissy, getting her hands on those tickets was one of her favorite parts of her husband's job.

"It was a lifetime full of experiences and things you just never forget," Chrissy Dunn said. "It was just part of our lives."

Even though the '93 World Series didn't end in a win for the Phils, the Dunn's hope this time around it'll be different so they can add another memory to their collection.

"It's just memories," Joe Dunn said. "I'm going to pass it down to my kids."

The Dunns say they'll be skipping out on going to the bar and instead they'll be staying in and watching the game with their three daughters.