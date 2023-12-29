Man shot and killed after answering door at Northeast Philadelphia apartments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday night after he answered the door at his Northeast Philadelphia townhome apartment, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Regency Townhomes at Academy and Woodhaven Roads.

The 33-year-old man was at home with his family when he answered the door, relatives told police. They then heard multiple gunshots and realized he had been shot.

Children and their mother were in the home on the second floor, but were not hurt by the gunshots, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

It doesn't appear anything was taken from the property, Small said.

Police found at least 13 shell casings from semi-automatic weapons near the front door and just inside the property. There was also a hole in the front door.

The man was likely shot by two people who were firing from outside and then went inside and fired at the victim more, Small added.

Witnesses told police that two men in dark-colored clothing ran from the scene and may have gotten into a white vehicle.

Investigators are looking at surveillance cameras in the area for footage that can help them catch the shooters or identify the vehicle they may have used to flee the scene.