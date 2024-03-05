Kelly Ireland, "Tiny Plumber Girl," paving way for women in skilled trades in Delaware County

"Tiny Plumber Girl" Kelly Ireland paving way for women in skilled trades in Delaware County

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) - A Delaware County plumber is paving the way for women in skilled trades.

Master plumber Kelly Ireland is the owner of TPG Mechanical LLC. TPG stands for Tiny Plumber Girl, a nickname she earned while working in commercial construction for eight years.

"I'm 4'11," Ireland said. "I'm little. I'm doing big jobs like taking out big cast iron stacks."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 2.2% of plumbers, steamfitters and pipefitters in 2023 were women.

"I've heard of a lot of women who sign up and it's just, they don't have the support," Ireland said.

Throughout her career, Ireland has faced male attitudes and prejudices. She was often the only female plumber on the job.

"Issues that I dealt with just being a female is, men talking to me inappropriately," Ireland said.

Despite the challenges, she's grateful for the mentors who helped her get where she is today. She remains focused — something she instills in others.

"If I can empower women or anybody to like find that passion and like, want to do a good job," Ireland said, "then it motivates the next generation to reach that potential."

She's inspiring other women, like Casey Wilbanks, to join the trades.

"For me as a trans person, it is very difficult to work in general because of how much stigma there is in the United States," Wilbanks said. "I'm so thankful that Kelly has been a really instrumental part of my journey."