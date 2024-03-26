Women on Philadelphia police force inspire others looking to follow in their footsteps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In celebration of Women's History Month, the Philadelphia Police Department salutes the women continually breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

For PPD Staff Inspector LaVerne Vann, the dream of becoming an officer stemmed from what some would consider their worst nightmare.

"Initially when I was a juvenile I was a victim of crime," Vann said. "Someone pointed a shotgun at me, and I never forgot that feeling that I felt — of the fear of not being able to tell someone. I always wished I had a police officer who I could go to and share that story with."

She shared that memory Tuesday evening with young women at the Community College of Philadelphia's Women in Law Enforcement Seminar. The event was a panel discussion featuring four women of different ranks and units in PPD answering questions from students about their experiences as women on the police force.

"This gave us an opportunity to expose yet another career that is traditionally for men, but clearly women can do it," Ayanna Washington, executive director of the Career & Advanced Technology Center at the community college, said.

Women make up 22% of Philly police officers, surpassing the national average of 12%.

"Women bring a different perspective and we bring a different energy or as the kids say a different vibe to policing," Vann said. "That's something that you need, a perspective that's different than a man's when it comes to addressing an issue."

In 2021, PPD committed to the 30 x 30 Pledge, which aims to boost female representation in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030.

Hoping to help the department meet the goal is 21-year-old Leilani Coleman. She's been preparing for the recruitment process for nearly a year.

"I had to do sprints in 75 seconds, nine pushups, and ... eight laps," Coleman said, describing the fitness and agility exam. She's up for the challenge of becoming the first female officer in her family, following in the footsteps of women already patrolling the path ahead.

Applications to join the Philadelphia Police Department will be open from April 1 through April 28. Visit joinphillypd.com for more information.