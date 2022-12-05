Woman wanted for several attacks at SEPTA stations: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted for several unprovoked attacks. Septa police say a woman beat up another woman last month on a train at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

The woman is also wanted for a similar attack just minutes earlier near Broad and Spruce Streets.

SEPTA Police

Police have also connected the same woman to another beating near the Girard Avenue Station in September.

If you recognize this woman you're urged to call the police.