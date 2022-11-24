Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.
Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
