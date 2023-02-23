Woman shot, killed during attempted robbery in Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed outside of her apartment in the city's Logan neighborhood Thursday morning, police said. Investigators believe one of the suspects may be just 15 years old.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. Thursday, on the 5100 block of North 12th Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman laying outside her apartment with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.

Police have surveillance video and recovered two guns from the scene.

Now, police are investigating if a 15-year-old boy was involved and if he's a suspect in this shooting.

After interviewing witnesses police say the woman and a friend were entering the apartment complex when they were approached by two individuals wearing masks. There was then an exchange of gunfire between the woman and the suspects. Police say at least five shots were fired, ultimately leaving the 26-year-old dead.

The suspects left the scene in a white car. Minutes later, a white car dropped off a 15-year-old boy at Einstein Medical Center. Police are looking through surveillance video to see if the cars match.

"As soon as this 15-year-old is stabilized, or if he is stabilized, detectives will be able to talk to him, but right now, he is in critical condition because he was shot in the chest, also in the shoulder and in the hand," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say speaking to the teen will be key, as is reviewing the surveillance video.