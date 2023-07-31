Watch CBS News
Woman rescued from well in Salem County, New Jersey

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Kerri Corrado

PILESGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman was rescued after getting stuck in a well in Salem County, New Jersey on Monday. She was stuck for about an hour in the mud in the well.  

Chopper 3 was live over Woodstown-Daretown Road in Pilesgrove Township.

The woman was about 20 feet down and crews used a "rescue tripod" to get her out. 

The woman was placed on a stretcher and air-lifted to a local hospital after being rescued. Her condition is not known at this time. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 4:44 PM

