Woman rescued from well in Salem County, New Jersey

PILESGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman was rescued after getting stuck in a well in Salem County, New Jersey on Monday. She was stuck for about an hour in the mud in the well.

Chopper 3 was live over Woodstown-Daretown Road in Pilesgrove Township.

The woman was about 20 feet down and crews used a "rescue tripod" to get her out.

The woman was placed on a stretcher and air-lifted to a local hospital after being rescued. Her condition is not known at this time.