Woman jumps out of second-story window to escape fire

House fire forces woman to jump out of second-story window to escape in Kensington

House fire forces woman to jump out of second-story window to escape in Kensington

House fire forces woman to jump out of second-story window to escape in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A house fire forced a woman to jump out of a second-story window to escape flames in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Hartville Street.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

The woman who jumped and two others were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.