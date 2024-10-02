Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted for stealing $800 from woman in wheelchair in Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A woman is wanted for stealing $800 from a woman in a wheelchair in Center City, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. 

Police said the theft happened on Sept. 13 at 1046 Market Street around 1 p.m.

According to police, the suspect took a bag from the woman in a wheelchair, removed $800 and gave it back to her and fled the scene on foot. 

theft-1046-market-st-dc-24-09-081054-frame-850.jpg
A woman is wanted for stealing $800 from a woman in a wheelchair in Center City, Philadelphia police said on Wednesday.  Philadelphia Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a woman with long braided hair who was wearing glasses, a white shirt, black pants and blue and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

