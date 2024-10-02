Suspect wanted for stealing $800 from woman in wheelchair in Philadelphia, police say
A woman is wanted for stealing $800 from a woman in a wheelchair in Center City, Philadelphia police said Wednesday.
Police said the theft happened on Sept. 13 at 1046 Market Street around 1 p.m.
According to police, the suspect took a bag from the woman in a wheelchair, removed $800 and gave it back to her and fled the scene on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a woman with long braided hair who was wearing glasses, a white shirt, black pants and blue and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).