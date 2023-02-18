Man charged for holding woman hostage for a year

BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A woman who says she was held hostage for a year and taken to South Jersey is finally free. Now, her accused abductor is facing charges.

Investigators say James Parrillo Jr., 57, met the woman about a year ago in New Mexico and eventually held her against her will.

Court papers also say he drove her around the country until arriving in New Jersey in December.

The woman was able to escape and contacted police earlier in February from a local gas station.

Parrillo is charged with kidnapping and assault.