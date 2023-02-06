Woman found dead after physical altercation with her brother

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old woman is dead after reports of an altercation with her brother Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities responded to the home after receiving information about a physical altercation. When they arrived at the home, they found the woman unresponsive on the floor.

She was transported to Temple University and officially pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m.

Police say the brother fled the scene before they arrived.