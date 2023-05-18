Woman dies after hit by tractor-trailer after getting off SEPTA bus: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a tractor-trailer, according to Philadelphia police. The 52-year-old woman was crossing Cecil B. Moore Avenue at Broad Street just before 9 a.m. when she was struck.

The truck was stopped at a red light in the left westbound lane of Cecil B. Moore Ave. The woman exited the bus, which was stopped on the right side of the truck and was also facing westbound on Cecil B. Moore, and began to cross the road.

Just as she was crossing in front of the bus, the traffic light changed and she walked into the path of the tractor-trailer, according to police.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The woman has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Police originally said the tractor-trailer truck was going around the SEPTA bus when she was struck. They have since issued a correction.