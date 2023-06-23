Woman charged with aggravated arson after 3-alarm fire in Atlantic City: police

Woman charged in connection to 3-alarm fire in Atlantic City

Woman charged in connection to 3-alarm fire in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrest of the woman responsible for starting a three-alarm fire that displaced multiple residents last Wednesday.

Monica Parish of Pleasantville was charged with aggravated arson.

Ten people were rescued from the series of row homes on fire and three people were sent to the hospital.

The NJ Division of Fire Safety found an accelerant was used in several areas.