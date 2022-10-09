Wissahickon Valley Public Library is a great place to stay on a rainy day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For some, this may be perfect weather, but for others, it could be a little too cold. Your local library could provide the perfect place to find something to do while staying warm and dry.

Rainy dreary days can make us feel lost in the gray but you can find plenty of bright spots at the library.

"Reading books on a rainy day is a good thing," a child at the library said.

The Wissahickon Valley Public Library in Montgomery County is where CBS3 found Nora and her sister Ila from Blue Bell, and first-grader Cheyanne.

They were all off from school and spending the day with mom.

And it was clear as day that the library was a lovely choice for catching up on quality time inside instead of getting caught in the rain.

"For me, as her mom, reading is a big thing," a mother said. "I just want to make it fun for her"

"It's been a good rainy day," another mother said. "She has off school, she doesn't usually get time with mom and we were driving by and they love the computers and the books."