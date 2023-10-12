Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $1.73 billion jackpot
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.73 billion.
Here are the winning numbers: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball is 10.
The $1.73 billion jackpot is the second-largest prize in the lottery's history.
The jackpot rose after nobody won Monday night's $1.55 billion jackpot. Here are the winning numbers from Monday: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and the Powerball was 14.
The biggest jackpot in Powerball and U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won in November 2022 by a man in the Los Angeles area.
Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern.
