Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $1.73 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.73 billion.

Here are the winning numbers: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball is 10.

The $1.73 billion jackpot is the second-largest prize in the lottery's history.

The jackpot rose after nobody won Monday night's $1.55 billion jackpot. Here are the winning numbers from Monday: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and the Powerball was 14.

The biggest jackpot in Powerball and U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won in November 2022 by a man in the Los Angeles area.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern.