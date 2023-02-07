Winning Powerball jackpot ticket told in Washington

Watch CBS News
(CNN) -- A single ticket in Washington state matched all winning numbers for Monday night's Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million, the fifth-largest in its history, according to the game's website.

The winner's ticket matched all the lucky numbers required to clench the grand prize: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and Powerball 7. It's the first Powerball jackpot win this year, the game said.

The ticket holder has the option to receive an annuitized prize of $754.6 million or a lump sum payment of $407.2 million, the Powerball said.

Other big winners in Monday's drawings include several tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- that won $1 million after matching the first five numbers.

Another ticket from Texas not only matched all five numbers, but that winner also saw their prize double to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play, according to Powerball.

The Powerball soared ahead of Monday's drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

The last time someone hit a jackpot was on November 19, 2022, when a single ticket in Kansas nabbed a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The largest Powerball jackpot of all time was won earlier in November, when a lucky player won $2.04 billion in California.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night, when the jackpot is about $20 million.

