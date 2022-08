Man shot in the head in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a man who had been shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital.

There's no word on any arrests at this time.