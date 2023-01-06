2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633.

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.