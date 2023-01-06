Watch CBS News
Crime

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 5, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 5, 2023 (AM) 02:35

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. 

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.