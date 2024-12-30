Watch CBS News
1 teen dead, another injured in Wilmington, Delaware, shooting, police say

By Tom Ignudo, Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A teen died and another was injured in a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, Monday night, police said.

A 15-year-old boy died at a hospital after being shot, and a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a statement from Wilmington police. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of 23rd and North Carter streets just after 8 p.m., police said.

Police are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Justin Kane at 302-576-3961 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

