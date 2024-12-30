1 teen dead, another injured in Wilmington, Delaware, shooting, police say

A teen died and another was injured in a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, Monday night, police said.

A 15-year-old boy died at a hospital after being shot, and a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a statement from Wilmington police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 23rd and North Carter streets just after 8 p.m., police said.

Police are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Justin Kane at 302-576-3961 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

So far, no arrests have been made.