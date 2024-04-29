Wilmington police asking for the public's help with 1978 death investigation

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Wilmington police are still searching for answers in the death investigation of a man from 1978.

The man has not yet been identified, but Wilmington police have gathered some very specific details related to who this man may have been and how long it was before he was found.

The man was found dead in a landfill on the 600 block of Terminal Avenue in New Castle, Delaware, on April 8, 1978, according to police.

Through their investigation, police say they have reason to believe the man was 17-25 years old and may have been at the landfill for as long as seven years before they found him.

Police also discovered the man had a severe pelvic deformity, which would have made him walk with a noticeable limp on his right side and could've required him to use a cane or crutches for support.

Wilmington police are collaborating with Moxxy Forensic Investigations, who believe the man had African American ancestral ties to South Carolina and Delaware.

Moxxy also found multiple last names that could be of relation to the man, including Harris, Ray, Rodgers or Dukes.

If you believe you could be related to this man, police ask that you contact Kaycee Connelly of Moxxy Forensic Investigations at kaycee@moxxyforensics.com, Cold Case Investigator Steven Rizzo at (302) 576-3937 or Detective Devon Jones of the WPD Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 576-3631.