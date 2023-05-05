Wilmington hospital celebrate May the 4th with patients on Star Wars Day

Wilmington hospital celebrate May the 4th with patients on Star Wars Day

Wilmington hospital celebrate May the 4th with patients on Star Wars Day

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Nemours Children's Health in Wilmington brought Star Wars-themed fun back to patients Thursday on May the 4th. It's Star Wars Day and the fun event brought out some heavy hitters from a galaxy far far away.

The force is strong at Nemours Children's Health in Delaware.

Darth Vader, Jawa, and Storm Troopers stormed the hospital halls all in the name of Star Wars Day, May the 4th be with you.

Nemours patients played Star Wars trivia broadcasting live on the hospital's in-house channel.

Titus Brooks is a huge Star Wars fan, cracking jokes about a beloved droid.

"Is BB hungry?" Brooks said. "No BB-8."

He tells CBS News Philadelphia his favorite characters.

"Either Obi-Wan or Boba Fett," Brooks said.

It's no surprise he won the trivia contest with ease.

Get ready to blast off into a galaxy far, far away! 🚀 Today, #StarWars fun was brought to patients, families, and staff at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware. The atrium was filled with Star Wars-themed games, trivia, and delicious treats for everyone to enjoy! 🤩 #Maythe4th pic.twitter.com/utyZUx8yZB — Nemours Children's Health (@Nemours) May 4, 2023

"I think it's pretty cool," Brooks said.

"We come here regularly for outpatient appointments," Holly Lanvader said.

Lanvader loves to see her daughter's face light up. From seeing lightsabers and Star Wars characters.

It's a momentary reprieve, a moment of normalcy on otherwise difficult days. A moment to be transported to a galaxy far far away.

"It helps them a lot because sometimes you know whatever they're going through is really really hard," Lanvader said. "It's important for the children. She loves it so."

To the Jedi younglings at Nemours, May the 4th be with you!

This is the first time in three years that the Nemours staff has held Star Wars Day in person because of pandemic restrictions.

Patients, staff and parents couldn't have been happier to bring May the 4th activities back.