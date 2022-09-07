Watch CBS News
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.

But first, let's get to No. 1.

Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.

The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.

Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.

And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.

