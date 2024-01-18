Part of roof caves in after McDonald's catches fire in Wilmington, Del.

Part of roof caves in after McDonald's catches fire in Wilmington, Delaware

Part of roof caves in after McDonald's catches fire in Wilmington, Delaware

Part of roof caves in after McDonald's catches fire in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Part of the roof at a Delaware McDonald's caved in on Thursday morning after the fast food restaurant caught fire.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at the McDonald's on Concord Pike in Wilmington.

New Castle County Paramedics said they were on the scene just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Video from the chopper caught flames and smoke rising from the back of the restaurant. A portion of the roof in the front of the building appeared to have collapsed.

A woman was treated for chest pain at the scene by New Castle County paramedics. She was then taken to Christiana Care Hospital in Wiilmington in a Talleyville Fire Company ambulance. Paramedics also evaluated another man, who declined transport to the hospital.

Authorities reported no other injuries in the incident.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.