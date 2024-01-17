Watch CBS News
2 dead after house fire in Wilmington, Delaware

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two people were found dead inside a home after a fire in Wilmington, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday. 

Fire crews responded to the blaze at around 2:30 p.m. on West Clearview Avenue in Wilmington's Oak Terrace neighborhood and found two victims inside. 

The identity of the victims is not known at this time. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the New Castle Division of the State Fire Marshal at 302-323-5375.

