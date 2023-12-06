Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver critically injured after car crashes into Delaware creek; Lancaster Pike partially closed

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: December 6, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: December 6, 2023 (AM) 02:12

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A driver is seriously injured after their car went off the road and crashed into a creek in Wilmington, Delaware, police said. 

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash at Lancaster Pike and Hercules Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Delaware State Police posted on their X account that part of Lancaster Pike near Hercules Road was temporarily closed because of the crash. 

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash just after 5 p.m.

wilmington-creek-crash.jpg
Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 5:25 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.