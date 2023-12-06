Driver critically injured after car crashes into Delaware creek; Lancaster Pike partially closed

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A driver is seriously injured after their car went off the road and crashed into a creek in Wilmington, Delaware, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash at Lancaster Pike and Hercules Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Delaware State Police posted on their X account that part of Lancaster Pike near Hercules Road was temporarily closed because of the crash.

Lancaster Pike in the area of Hercules Road is closed due to a serious crash. Please seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/rdEK2aE0x2 — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) December 6, 2023

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash just after 5 p.m.