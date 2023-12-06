Driver critically injured after car crashes into Delaware creek; Lancaster Pike partially closed
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A driver is seriously injured after their car went off the road and crashed into a creek in Wilmington, Delaware, police said.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash at Lancaster Pike and Hercules Road just before 4:30 p.m.
Delaware State Police posted on their X account that part of Lancaster Pike near Hercules Road was temporarily closed because of the crash.
Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash just after 5 p.m.
