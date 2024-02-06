Wilmington 14-year-old charged in alleged vehicle theft; police searching for driver

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy from Wilmington was charged with vehicle theft by the New Castle County Division of Police after an alleged car theft turned into a brief police pursuit, authorities said Tuesday. New Castle police said they are still searching for the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle.

Officials responded to a scene on the 300 block of Harbor Drive after receiving reports that two individuals were breaking into cars on Monday at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police were informed that the two individuals had stolen a silver Hyundai Accent from a parking lot in the area. Police were able to track the car down and followed them, which turned into a police pursuit.

In response, the two individuals tried to jump out of the Hyundai, but without shifting into park first, officials said.

The driver of the alleged stolen Hyundai ran into a nearby alley after his escape. Police said the passenger ran in front of the Hyundai and was subsequently hit by the car. The Hyundai then struck another parked car nearby.

Police said they took the passenger into custody and found latex gloves, a mask, screwdrivers and a USB cord – a common rig used to break into certain Kia and Hyundai models. He was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officials said the 14-year-old was arraigned and charged with possession of burglar tools, theft of a motor vehicle, disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest and other related charges.