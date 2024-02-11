26-year-old man dies after he was shot at Burlington County apartment complex

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man died after he was shot at an Eastampton Township apartment complex and then later got in a car accident, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Officials said they were called to the intersection of Hedding-Jacksonville Road and Welsford Way for reports of a car crash shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Eastampton Township and Westampton Township officers found a 26-year-old, identified as Christian Kurtz at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound, the news release said.

Through further investigation, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office found that Kurtz had been shot at the Eastampton Gardens apartment complex, then drove a short distance before getting into the car crash.

Officials took Kurtz to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.