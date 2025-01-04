Man killed in Williamstown, New Jersey homicide identified

Sinkhole opens up in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Sinkhole opens up in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Sinkhole opens up in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in a Williamstown, New Jersey neighborhood on Dec. 30.

Monroe Township police were called to the Colonial Estates neighborhood around 8 p.m. that evening after a report of gunshots. They arrived at Texas Avenue in the mobile home development and began speaking to residents and searching the area, the department said on Facebook.

After officers detained three people, they deployed a K-9 unit and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a backyard.

The man was taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital and pronounced dead.

On Friday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Qaasir Greenidge, of Sicklerville. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the county Medical Examiner.

The offiice said Greenidge was killed after a dispute led to gunfire.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Investigators were at the scene that night and again on New Year's Eve processing evidence.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the detectives on the case or submit a tip via email at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us. You can contact GCPO Detective Eric Bailey at 856-384-5685 or Monroe Township Police Detective Josh Sheppard at 856-728-9800, extension 594.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case or what sparked the dispute between Greenidge and any suspect or suspects.