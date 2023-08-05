Police looking for van that struck, killed pedestrian in Monroe Township, NJ

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in a South Jersey town searching for a driver who struck and killed a man before fleeing Friday night.

Police say the body of a man in his 40s was discovered early Saturday morning in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

The man was crossing the Black Horse Pike near Corkery Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, when a white Ford van hit him in the roadway.

Police say this can struck and killed a man at Route 322 and Corkery Lane in Monroe Township, Gloucester County on Friday, Aug. 4. Monroe Township Police

The driver of the van then left the scene without stopping while continuing west on the Black Horse Pike. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the Monroe Township police Traffic Unit at 856-728-9800 extension 238 (Officer Hoffman), ext. 583 (Officer VanLeer), or Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Detective Colone at 609-405-2701.