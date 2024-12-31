Shooting in Williamstown, New Jersey leaves man hospitalized

Man hospitalized after shooting in Monroe Township, New Jersey

One man was injured in a shooting in a quiet South Jersey neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Texas Avenue in Williamstown, part of Monroe Township in Gloucester County.

The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition was not immediately available Monday night.

Monroe Township police warned the public of police activity in the Colonial Estates development early Tuesday morning.

Police activity in Colonial Estates due to an active investigation. There is no threat to the public. Additional details will be released as appropriate. Posted by Monroe Township Police Department (Gloucester County, NJ) on Tuesday, December 31, 2024

It's not clear what sparked the shooting.