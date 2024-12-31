Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting in Williamstown, New Jersey leaves man hospitalized

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man hospitalized after shooting in Monroe Township, New Jersey
Man hospitalized after shooting in Monroe Township, New Jersey 00:18

One man was injured in a shooting in a quiet South Jersey neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Texas Avenue in Williamstown, part of Monroe Township in Gloucester County.

The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition was not immediately available Monday night.

Monroe Township police warned the public of police activity in the Colonial Estates development early Tuesday morning.

Police activity in Colonial Estates due to an active investigation. There is no threat to the public. Additional details will be released as appropriate.

Posted by Monroe Township Police Department (Gloucester County, NJ) on Tuesday, December 31, 2024

"There is no threat to the public. Additional details will be released as appropriate," the department said in a Facebook post.

It's not clear what sparked the shooting.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.