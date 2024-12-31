Shooting in Williamstown, New Jersey leaves man hospitalized
One man was injured in a shooting in a quiet South Jersey neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.
The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Texas Avenue in Williamstown, part of Monroe Township in Gloucester County.
The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition was not immediately available Monday night.
Monroe Township police warned the public of police activity in the Colonial Estates development early Tuesday morning.
"There is no threat to the public. Additional details will be released as appropriate," the department said in a Facebook post.
It's not clear what sparked the shooting.