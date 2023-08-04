"Williamstown Hamburglar": Family feels terrorized after home repeatedly vandalized

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A family in Williamstown says they feel terrorized after their home has been repeatedly vandalized. Raw meat has been thrown into their backyard and pool more than once.

Now they are sharing a video hoping the vandalism will stop.

"I don't know how else to explain it beyond complete terror," Jordan Fetfatzis said.

Fetfatzis says his family has not been able to enjoy their backyard for months because their home in Williamstown has been vandalized five times since Memorial Day.

Security cameras in their yard captured a man with a mask and gloves lurking near the fence.

"It was a substantial amount of ground beef that was thrown into and around the decking of our pool," he said.

Fetfatzis says first it was more than a dozen pounds of raw ground beef thrown into the pool. Next, it was four dozen bagels. He also says rotten chicken breasts were launched into his yard.

"They had maggots and my dog actually got to one of them before I could pick them up and get them out of here," he said.

Fetfatzis says his dog was sick for days. A cake also clogged the pool filter and ground beef landed in his yard again last week.

"It's time-consuming, it's not fun, it's a very bad situation," he said.

Fetfatzis says the video shows the vandal disabled some of the cameras not knowing other cameras are rolling. And between midnight and 4 a.m., the vandalism happens.

Fetfatzis tells CBS News Philadelphia he's not sure why his home is being targeted and he's installed more cameras for security.

"I just want to see this stopped," Fetfatzis said. "I want to be able to finally enjoy the backyard for my children and my family."

Fetfatzis says his 8-year has been scared so to help make light of a bad situation, he and his wife have dubbed the vandal the "Williamstown Hamburglar."

They've also filed a report with Monroe Township Police and police say they are investigating.