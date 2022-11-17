Watch CBS News
New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.

William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.

The school has not yet issued a public statement.

But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."

The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams. 

Our deepest sympathies go out to the Sterling High School Volleyball teams on the passing of their coach William Scully. His family, friends, colleagues and players are in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏻💙

Posted by Collingswood High School Volleyball on Wednesday, November 16, 2022
