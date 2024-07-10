Watch CBS News
Wildwood shooting leaves 1 in critical condition, police searching for suspect

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A bystander is in critical condition after a shooting in Wildwood, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Wildwood police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue near Spicer Avenue.

Police said the person shot was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City and in critical condition.

Investigators know the identity of a suspect they're looking for but are still searching for them.

"Our priority at this time is ensuring the safety of the community and bringing the perpetrator to justice," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and City of Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Wildwood police at 609-522-0222 or call the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cmcpo.tips or on the Cape May County Sheriff's website, cmcsheriff.net.

