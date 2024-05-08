Watch CBS News
Wildwood turns on parking meters a week early ahead of Donald Trump rally

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Ahead of former President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump's planned rally in Wildwood, the Jersey Shore destination is making a change.

It should earn them some change, too.

The City of Wildwood will start charging for metered parking spots one week early this year - conveniently turning them on just before the Trump rally brings huge crowds ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

The Wildwood Police Department would like to announce that the parking meters in the City of Wildwood, will be active...

Posted by City of Wildwood Police Department on Monday, May 6, 2024

In a normal year, the city doesn't start enforcing parking meters until May 15, according to the municipal code - but that's four days after Trump will be in town.

"The Wildwood Police Department would like to announce that the parking meters in the City of Wildwood, will be active starting Thursday, May 9, 2024. The parking meters will remain active for the remainder of the 2024 season," The City of Wildwood Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Trump's rally is set to take place on the Wildwood Beach at 5 p.m. Saturday with doors opening at 12 p.m.

Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and Commissioners Steve Mikulski and Krista McConnell signed a resolution approving the rally last month. In a joint statement, they said it would be "a great boost to our town at the start of the summer season". 

donald-trump-driving-and-a-parking-meter.jpg
Right: Donald Trump gets behind the wheel of a fire truck from Wisconsin company Pierce during a "Made in America" product showcase at the White House. (Getty Images) Left: A City of Wildwood Parking Meter. City of Wildwood/Getty Images
Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 11:07 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

